LEADING OFF: Dodgers seek NLCS rally as series shifts to LA

By The Associated Press

Trailing 2-0 in the NL Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the Atlanta Braves right where they want them. At their house. The Braves’ last win at Dodger Stadium was June 9, 2018. They’ve lost nine straight in Los Angeles, getting swept in a three-game series in late August and were shut out twice in the 2018 NL Division Series. Going back to the 2013 NLDS, the Braves have dropped 19 of their last 22 in LA. Also, Houston’s pitching staff needs to get itself sorted quickly after allowing 25 runs and 32 hits to Boston over the first three games of the AL Championship Series.