NBA hires Danielle Scott, league’s 6th female full-time ref

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Danielle Scott has become the sixth NBA female referee. The daughter of college basketball officials was promoted Monday to the full-time NBA staff referee roster. She joins Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Simone Jelks, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder. That’s the most female refs the NBA has ever had on staff at one time. Scott says she hopes the notion of female referees in the league no longer seems unusual.