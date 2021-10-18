Panarin, Shesterkin lead Rangers over Maple Leafs 2-1 in OT
TORONTO (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored in overtime, Igor Shesterkin stopped 40 shots and the New York Rangers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist for New York, the 100th two-point game of his NHL career. Michael Bunting scored for Toronto, which got 21 saves from Jack Campbell. Panarin won it at 3:48 of a frantic, end-to-end extra period off a faceoff in the Maple Leafs’ end. He played a quick give-and-go with Zibanejad before firing a shot past Campbell. Auston Matthews made his season debut for the Maple Leafs after sitting out Toronto’s first three games as he finished rehabbing following surgery on his left wrist.
