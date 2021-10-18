Promoted Venezia beats Fiorentina 1-0 for first home win

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Promoted Venezia has earned its first Serie A home win in nearly two decades after beating Fiorentina 1-0. Mattia Aramu scored into an empty net late in the first half after a perfect set up from Gianluca Busio and Thomas Henry left the goalkeeper out of position. Fiorentina was reduced to 10 men when Riccardo Sottil picked up his second yellow card in the 77th minute. Venezia is playing in the top division for the first time since 2002. Venezia moved up to 15th while Fiorentina remained ninth.