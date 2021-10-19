76ers suspend Simmons 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Ben Simmons has been suspended by the Philadelphia 76ers for one game due to what they called conduct detrimental to the team. Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener Wednesday night at New Orleans. The three-time All-Star guard was a holdout in training camp in the wake of his offseason trade demand. Coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday after practice that he asked Simmons to leave because he was being a distraction. The 25-year-old from Australia had four years and $147 million left on his max contract when he decided he wanted a trade. Simmons did not make his scheduled media availability Tuesday. Rivers said Simmons would be welcome to return to practice.