Baker on etiquette: ‘Too late for me to change the world’

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker is happy to stay out of the latest kerfuffle over players showing up each other on the field. The old-school Astros manager says: “It’s too late for me to change the world.” The latest flareup over baseball’s unwritten rules came in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series, when Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after retiring Houston’s Carlos Correa. It was a clapback at Correa himself, who used the gesture in Game 1 to signal that it was his time to shine. Boston manager Alex Cora chastised his pitcher. Rodriguez said he would apologize to Correa if he saw him. But Correa said he “loved every single bit of it.”