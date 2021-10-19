Colts put Campbell on injured reserve, release Eason

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have activated quarterback Sam Ehlinger and put receiver Parris Campbell on injured reserve. They also waived Jacob Eason, their No. 2 quarterback for the first two weeks this season. Campbell injured his foot on a 51-yard TD reception in Sunday’s victory over Houston. Ehlinger had been on injured reserve since hurting his knee in the final preseason game. Indy also promoted kicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad to the active roster.