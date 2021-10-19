LEADING OFF: Red Sox quickly finish off starters in playoffs

By The Associated Press

Kyle Schwarber, Xander Bogaerts and the slugging Boston Red Sox are making short work of opposing starting pitchers this postseason. In nine playoff games so far, only once has a starter pitched even three full innings against Boston. Astros ace Zack Greinke became the latest to get chased, lasting only 1 1/3 innings Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan did the best, going five innings in the opener of the AL Division Series. Boston tagged Yankees star Gerrit Cole in the wild-card game to open the postseason. Going into Game 4 of the AL Championship Series, it wasn’t certain who the Red Sox would face next — Astros manger Dusty Baker hadn’t announced a starter.