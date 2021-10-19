Madrid forward Benzema on trial in France for blackmail
By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY
Associated Press
LYON, France (AP) — Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema will stand trial outside Paris starting Wednesday after being accused of trying to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape. Benzema is on trial for complicity in attempted blackmail. Four other people have been charged with attempted blackmail. The charges are punishable by up to five years in prison and a $87,400 fine. Benzema has denied wrongdoing. It is unclear whether Benzema will be present at the trial in Versailles.
