Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:45 AM

NEC Nijmegen’s stadium closed pending stand collapse probe

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch club NEC Nijmegen’s stadium will remain closed until further notice following the collapse of a small section of a stand as visiting Vitesse Arnhem fans celebrated a 1-0 victory. The club says the stadium’s owner and a local construction authority have agreed that the Goffert Stadium must remain closed while the cause of the collapse is investigated. Nobody was injured Sunday when a section holding about 35 people buckled as they jumped up and down in front of Arnhem players celebrating the victory in the local derby.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content