NEC Nijmegen’s stadium closed pending stand collapse probe

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch club NEC Nijmegen’s stadium will remain closed until further notice following the collapse of a small section of a stand as visiting Vitesse Arnhem fans celebrated a 1-0 victory. The club says the stadium’s owner and a local construction authority have agreed that the Goffert Stadium must remain closed while the cause of the collapse is investigated. Nobody was injured Sunday when a section holding about 35 people buckled as they jumped up and down in front of Arnhem players celebrating the victory in the local derby.