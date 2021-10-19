Ravens put offensive tackle Stanley on injured reserve

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have put tackle Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Stanley spent the latter half of last season on IR as well because of an ankle injury, and he’s played only in the season opener this year. He said in a statement Tuesday that his ankle isn’t where it needs to be, and he looks forward to coming back fully healthy in 2022. Stanley has been a regular starter for the Ravens since beginning his NFL career in 2016. Baltimore traded tackle Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason for draft picks, obviously not anticipating that Stanley’s recovery would go the way it has.