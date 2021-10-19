Turnaround teams: Record 3 teams hit 5-1 after opening loss

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Perhaps, never before has Week 1 of an NFL season been as big of an aberration as it was this season. A record three teams that lost the opener have won every game since, while two others that won in Week 1 have lost the next five games. The teams that have done it on the positive side are Dallas, Green Bay and Baltimore. Before this season, only 30 teams since the merger opened the season 5-1 despite losing the opener, and it never happened more than twice in any single season. Houston and Miami have gone the other direction with five losses after an opening win.