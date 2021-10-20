A perfect example of the difficulties of NFL short weeks

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

For those who oppose Thursday night NFL games, be it players, coaches, fans or bettors, this week is a perfect example of why. It’s difficult enough to prepare for a Sunday game when you have key injuries, particularly at quarterback. And when both teams are uncertain about their quarterback situation, well, it doesn’t make for the best brand of football in a short week. As for Pro Picks, it would be best to avoid making a choice for Denver, ranked 20th in the AP Pro32, at No. 13 Cleveland. The Broncos were a 3 1-2-point underdog before the Browns scratched Baker Mayfield because of his left shoulder injury. Case Keenum gets the start and the line dropped to 2 points with that news.