FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Cristian Arango’s hat trick led LAFC over a Ricardo Pepi-less FC Dallas team 3-2 on Wednesday night. Pepi did not play after injuring a foot last week in the U.S. national team’s win over Costa Rica. Arango scored two goals in four minutes and has 11 goals in 13 games. Dallas scored first and had goals from Ryan Hollingshead and Franco Jara.