Jets’ Mosley dealing with hamstring, uncertain for Pats game

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is dealing with a hamstring injury that makes him uncertain to play Sunday at New England. Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Mosley was hurt late in New York’s 27-20 loss to Atlanta in London on Oct. 10. Mosley wasn’t participating in practice and will be evaluated each day to determine if he’ll be able to play for the 1-4 Jets. Mosley is a team captain who leads the Jets with 45 overall tackles after missing most of the past two seasons. Safety Marcus Maye was practicing and expected to play this week after missing two games with an ankle injury.