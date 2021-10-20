Matthew Stafford happy with Rams, won’t slam Lions

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford still has positive feelings about his time in Detroit. The Rams quarterback is set to face the Lions for the first time since his offseason trade to Los Angeles. Stafford rejected the suggestion that his early success with the Rams means he did not receive adequate support from the Lions. But his numbers for LA are plenty impressive. He has 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions through six games for the 5-1 Rams. Meanwhile, former Rams QB Jared Goff is struggling mightily for winless Detroit.