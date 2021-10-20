Rahal hires Danish driver Lundgaard for 3rd IndyCar seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Christian Lundgaard will leave European racing and switch to IndyCar next season in a third seat for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. The Danish driver is a member of the Alpine Formula One team’s junior program and made his IndyCar debut in August on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He qualified fourth, led two laps and finished 12th while battling food poisoning. The 20-year-old signed a multi-year deal to drive the No. 30 Honda as teammates to Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey, who was named last week as the driver for an expanded third RLL entry.