Sooners try to continue dominance over Kansas

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan (AP) — The question of is Caleb Williams the starting quarterback at No. 3 Oklahoma is over and now the freshman can go out and be himself. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley put Williams in during the 55-48 win over Texas two weeks ago which propelled the Sooners to a late game comeback victory. After replacing Spencer Rattler, Williams has thrown for 661 yards, and has eight touchdowns. Williams shined in his first start for the Sooners throwing for 295 yards and four touchdown passes in a 21-point win over TCU last week. He’s also had some big runs rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.