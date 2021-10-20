USA Rugby launches bid to host Rugby World Cup

GLENDALE, Colorado (AP) — USA Rugby has launched its bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2027 or 2031, aiming to become the first country in North or South America to stage the men’s tournament. The announcement puts USA Rugby in direct competition with Australia for hosting duties in 2027. Russia was also expected to bid. World Rugby plans to decide on hosts for both tournaments in May. An evaluation phase starts in February. Australia is considered the favorite for 2027 since the men’s World Cup has not been held in the southern hemisphere since New Zealand hosted and won the title in 2011. That was followed by England and Japan. France is hosting the men’s tournament in 2023.