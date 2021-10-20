Vassell, Walker lead balanced Spurs past Magic, 123-97

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 19 points, Lonnie Walker had 17 points and the San Antonio Spurs continued their success on opening night by dominating the Orlando Magic 123-97 on Wednesday night. San Antonio is 23-2 in season openers under Gregg Popovich. Every Spurs starter scored in double figures with Derrick White adding 16 points and Jakob Poeltl adding 12 points and 13 rebounds. Mo Bamba had 18 points and Terrance Ross added 15 points to lead Orlando.