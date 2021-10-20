Veteran Casey Hayward Jr. sparks improved Raiders secondary

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. was brought to Las Vegas to provide leadership to the Raiders’ young secondary. Through six games, he’s emerged as the star of a unit that desperately needed an upgrade. Hayward has come up with timely plays in several games. His overall play has earned him two of the top grades in the league for cornerbacks by Pro Football Focus. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says he respects Hayward’s intelligence and vision on the field. Las Vegas hosts Philadelphia this weekend.