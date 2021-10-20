Villarreal wins 4-1 at Young Boys in Champions League

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Villarreal has ended an 11-game winless streak in the Champions League group stage by beating Young Boys 4-1. Headed goals by Yeremi Pino and Gerard Moreno in the first 16 minutes lifted Villarreal to its first win at this stage of the competition since 2008. Defender Alberto Moreno and Samu Chukwueze sealed the win with late goals. Meschack Elia had given Young Boys some hope with a neat finish in the 77th. It lifted the Spanish club from last place to second in Group F. Manchester United is top after rallying to a 3-2 win over Atalanta.