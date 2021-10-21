Bengals visit Ravens with AFC North lead on the line

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to move into a tie for first atop the AFC North if they can win at division-leading Baltimore on Sunday. For a Cincinnati team with young standouts at quarterback and receiver, this is a chance for the Bengals to see how they measure up against the team with the conference’s best record. The Ravens have won five in a row in this series, and the past three haven’t been close. Baltimore beat Cincinnati 49-13 in their second meeting of 2019, then swept the Bengals last season without allowing a touchdown.