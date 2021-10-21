Chiefs visit Titans in 1st showdown since AFC title game

By The Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Tennessee Titans in the first game between the teams since the 2019 AFC championship. The Titans had won four straight between these teams before that game. Kansas City coach Andy Reid is 2-8 all-time against Tennessee. The Titans have won four of their last five and are coming off a big win over Buffalo on Monday night. The Chiefs are tied with Denver at the bottom of the AFC West with the reigning back-to-back AFC champs looking to get on a roll of their own after a win at Washington last week.