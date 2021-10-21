Goff, Lions face Stafford, Rams after making big QB trade

By The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams will try to continue their hot start when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It will be the first game between the teams since their blockbuster offseason trade that sent quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and Jared Goff to the Lions. Stafford has played like an MVP candidate through six games, while Goff has struggled in his new setting and the Lions are the NFL’s only winless team.