HBCU’s Howard, Morgan State to play at NBA All-Star weekend

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Among those likely playing at the NBA All-Star weekend this season are Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Also playing at All-Star weekend are the men’s teams from Howard and Morgan State. The NBA is going to showcase historically Black colleges and universities at All-Star weekend again this season. The inaugural NBA HBCU Classic will be held on Feb. 19. Howard was scheduled to play Morgan State that day at home in Washington. But at the NBA’s request, the teams will meet in Cleveland on the Saturday of All-Star weekend instead.