Herbert, Chargers surging with 4-2 record at bye week

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Justin Herbert is having a sophomore surge instead of a slump. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback continues to add to his accolades after a record-setting first season when he was voted The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Herbert and the Chargers are off to a 4-2 start and tied for the AFC West lead on their bye week. Operating under a new offense installed by first-year coach Brandon Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Herbert has directed the Chargers to three fourth-quarter comebacks, all against teams that made the playoffs last season.