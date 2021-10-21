LSU adjusting to roster overhaul, key injury in 2021-22

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Will Wade aggressively jumped into the college basketball transfer market to address the loss of four starters from last season — including top scorer Cam Thomas. The new players should keep LSU competitive, though Illinois transfer Adam Miller tore a knee ligament at a recent practice and is out for the season. The Tigers also brought in guard Xavier Pinson from Missouri and forward Tari Eason from Cincinnati to complement a highly rated recruiting class.