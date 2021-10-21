Melnikova wins all-around final at gymnastics worlds

KITAKYUSHU, Japan (AP) — Angelina Melnikova of Russia won the women’s all-around final to claim the first gold medal of the gymnastics world championships. Melnikova built up a solid lead with high scores on the vault and uneven bars and finished with 56.632 points. Defending champion Simone Biles and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee of the United States are not taking part. Leanne Wong of the United States was second and American teammate Kayla DiCello won bronze. The gymnastics world championships are the first major international sports event to be held in Japan since the Olympics.