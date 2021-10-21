No. 23 Pitt has a chance to prove itself against Clemson

By The Associated Press

No. 23 Pittsburgh has a chance to prove it is a legitimate contender for the ACC title when the Panthers host Clemson. Pitt is off to a 5-1 start behind quarterback Kenny Pickett. The fifth-year senior leads the ACC with 21 touchdown passes against just one interception. The Tigers are 4-2 and are relying on their defense to keep them in games. Clemson is second in the country in points allowed. The defense will be tested against a Pitt offense scoring an ACC-best 48.3 points per game.