Ravens try for first 6-1 start when they host Bengals

By The Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens are 5-1 for the fourth time in franchise history and the second straight season. They have never started 6-1, but they can do it with a win over Cincinnati on Sunday. Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase is second in the AFC with 553 yards receiving. Now he goes up against a Baltimore secondary that was struggling before playing much better last weekend in a win over the Chargers. The Ravens have won their last five meetings with Cincinnati.