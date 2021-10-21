Red Sox rely on Eovaldi in Game 6 with ALCS on the line

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi wants the ball with the chance to extend the Red Sox’s season. The Boston righty will start against Houston in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series three games to two. Astros rookie Luis Garcia is scheduled to face Eovaldi in Game 6 on Friday. He was the loser in Game 2. The Astros won two out of three in Boston after splitting the first two at home.