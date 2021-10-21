Rhule and Judge have history as Panthers face Giants

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The game between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants on Sunday matches two struggling NFL teams. There’s so much more to the story, starting with the coaches. Matt Rhule of the Panthers (3-3) and Joe Judge of the Giants (1-5) are forever going to be linked to the wild coaching searches that followed the 2019 season. Rhule, then-the Baylor coach and a former New York assistant, was considered the front-runner to replace Pat Shurmur after a 4-12 season. He had an interview set with the team. Panthers owner David Tepper went to Rhule’s home in Texas and beat the Giants to the punch.