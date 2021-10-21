US Rowing accepts resignation of longtime men’s coach Teti

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Longtime U.S. rowing coach Mike Teti, who has been criticized by some of his former athletes as being emotionally abusive and using physical intimidation, has resigned but immediately accepted a position funded by a large donor leading a new high-performance training club that still has ties to the national program ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The U.S. team finished without a medal at this summer’s Tokyo Games for the first time in more than a century. The Associated Press in July reported that American rowers under Teti feared his intense and intimidating style.