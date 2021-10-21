World Cup European playoff draw set for Nov. 26

ZURICH (AP) — The playoff brackets to decide Europe’s final three qualifiers for next year’s World Cup will be drawn on Nov. 26. The 12-team playoffs will decide who joins the 10 European qualifying group winners at the World Cup in Qatar. Germany and Denmark were the first to advance this month. The playoff draw at FIFA headquarters will include runners-up in the 10 groups plus two group winners from the UEFA Nations League. The 12 countries will be drawn into three four-team brackets and play March 24-29. Seeded teams get a home game in the bracket semifinals.