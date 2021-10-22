AP Top 25 Podcast: Next at LSU? Rolo’s choice; Week 8 games

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Now that Coach O is out at LSU, or at least he will be at the end of the season, how does the school go about hiring its next head coach and who might be a candidate? On the latest episode of the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the rise and fall of Ed Orgeron at LSU. Next up, Paul Myerberg from USA Today discusses the dismissal of Washington State coach Nick Rolovich, who refused to comply with the state’s vaccine mandate. Then a preview of the five most intriguing games of Week 8.