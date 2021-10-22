As NFL trade deadline looms, Dolphins say Tua is ‘our QB’

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami coach Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa is “our quarterback,” reiterating his standard line amid trade speculation. For now, that isn’t in dispute. The NFL trade deadline is about a week and a half away. And the calendar getting closer to Nov. 2 means it was inevitable that the buzz would get louder suggesting that the Dolphins may be looking to acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women, but not charged.