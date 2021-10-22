Coyle leads Bruins to 4-1 win over Sabres

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Charlie Coyle had a goal and and two assists, Linus Ullmark made 34 saves against his former team, and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday night. Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist, and Brad Marchand tallied two assists as the Bruins rebounded from a 6-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia to salvage a split on its first road trip of the season. David Pastrnak and Thomas Nosek also scored for Boston. The Sabres got a goal from Victor Oloffson in opening a back-to-back set with their first loss on a four-game homestand to start the season. Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots.