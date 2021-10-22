England-India cricket test series to be completed in July

LONDON (AP) — The decisive match of the test series between England and India has been rearranged for next July after the original date was called off last month amid health concerns among India’s players following a coronavirus outbreak in their camp. The July 1-5 match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham instead of Old Trafford in Manchester. India was leading 2-1 and bidding to win a test series in England for the first time in 14 years and for only the fourth time in its history. The match was called off about two hours before the scheduled start of play.