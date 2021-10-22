Hamilton-Verstappen’s Formula 1 duel hits the track in Texas

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton were both quicker than Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the first practice session of the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas. Bottas was fastest and Hamilton and Verstappen went 2-3. The Mercedes power surge shows the work Verstappen will have to do Sunday to hold his slim championship lead. Verstappen leads Hamilton by six points with six races left. The Texas race is the first of a two-part swing in North America as the series heads next to Mexico City. Both races were canceled by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.