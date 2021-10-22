Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny hoping to stay healthy

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is hoping for a run of good health beginning this week. He was designated to return to practice from injured reserve with the expectation that he will be added to the active roster ahead of Monday’s matchup with New Orleans. Penny had been out with a calf injury suffered in Week 1. He could now be in line for the first start of his career.