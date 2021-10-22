Torino and Sampdoria post wins in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Torino held off a late comeback from Genoa in a 3-2 victory in Serie A for its first win in more than a month. Antonio Sanabria and Tommaso Pobega gave Torino a 2-0 advantage at the break before Mattia Destro pulled one back for Genoa. Josip Brekalo then restored Torino’s two-goal advantage but Felipe Caicedo quickly responded for Genoa to set up a tense final 10 minutes. Torino moved up to 10th while Genoa remained in the drop zone. Antonio Candreva scored one goal and contributed to another with a free kick that resulted in an own goal as Sampdoria beat Spezia 2-1.