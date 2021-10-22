Zhang Boheng wins all-around final at gymnastics worlds

KITAKYUSHU, Japan (AP) — Zhang Boheng of China has edged Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto to win the gold medal in the men’s all-around at the gymnastics world championships. Zhang, who didn’t qualify for China’s team for this summer’s Olympics, held a slim lead over local favorite Hashimoto heading into the final apparatus, the horizontal bar — an event Hashimoto won at the Tokyo Games. Zhang scored 14.800 points while Hashimoto received 15.133 but it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit and the 21-year-old Zhang finished with 87.981 overall points to 87.964 for Hashimoto.