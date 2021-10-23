All Blacks score 16 tries to beat United States 104-14

WASHINGTON (AP) — The All Blacks have dealt a blow to United States rugby at the moment of its greatest ambition. New Zealand posted a record 104-14 win against an under-strength Eagles team on Saturday in front of more than 40,000 fans at FedExField. After two matches in which their attack struggled against the stifling defense of South Africa, the All Blacks were able to thrive again and scored their first try after 28 seconds. United States Rugby has just announced an ambitious goal to host the Rugby World Cup in 2027. A rare bright point for the Eagles was when scrumhalf Nate Augspurger became the first man to score a try for the U.S. against New Zealand. The try came just before halftime when the Eagles already were trailing 59-0.