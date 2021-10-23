Skip to Content
Brissett helps Pacers pull away from Heat in overtime

PHILLIP B. WILSON
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oshae Brissett scored 18 points, including the go-ahead inside basket in overtime, as the Indiana Pacers outlasted the Miami Heat. The teams traded baskets to start overtime, then Brissett scored off an offensive rebound to provide a 90-88 lead and start a 9-0 run. Rookie guard Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 19 points. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points and 15 assists. The Pacers bounced back after opening the season with a pair of one-point road losses including in overtime at Washington on Thursday. Tyler Herro led all scorers with 30 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds.

