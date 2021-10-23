Grant helps Sacred Heart pull away from Duquesne 31-13
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Malik Grant carried it 34 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns and Sacred Heart controlled the second half en route to a 31-13 win over Duquesne. The Pioneers took a 14-13 lead in the third quarter when Grant went up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown. He capped the scoring with a 1-yard plunge in the fourth. The Dukes led 13-7 at the half but did not pick up a first down in the second half and had 24 yards of offense. Sacred Heart had 17 first downs in the second half and 213 of its 416 yards of offense.
Comments