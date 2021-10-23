Harper leads Alcorn State past Texas Southern 44-27

HOUSTON (AP) — Felix Harper threw three touchdown passes, two of them to CJ Bolar, and Alcorn State defeated Texas Southern 44-27 in a game delayed at the start by lightning. Harper was 23-of-31 passing for 211 yards and Bolar caught seven passes for 98 yards. Stadford Anderson added 90 yards rushing for the Braves. Alcorn State led 27-20 through three quarters and closed it out with a 17-point fourth quarter in which Harper threw for one touchdown and ran for another. Andrew Body completed 17 of 28 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers.