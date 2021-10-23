Houston overcomes weather and ECU in 31-24 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Alton McCaskill ran 25-yards for a touchdown in overtime and Houston’s defense forced a turnover in the extra session and the Cougars beat East Carolina 31-24 late Saturday. The game, which was originally set to begin at 3 p.m. Central, was delayed 20 minutes due to lightning. At 3:20 p.m., it was delayed again after a brief start and didn’t resume until five hours later. It ended close to midnight in Houston. It finally ended when JoVanni Stewart recovered Ryan Jones’ fumble which was initiated on a tackle by Donavan Mutin after Jones took a short pass from Holton Ahlers.