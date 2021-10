Illinois stuns No. 7 Penn State 20-18 in NCAA’s 1st 9OT game

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Casey Washington caught a 2-point conversion pass from Brandon Peters to end the first nine-overtime game in NCAA history and lift Illinois over No. 7 Penn State 20-18. The teams were tied at 10 after regulation, exchanged field goals in the first two overtimes, then began to alternate 2-point attempts in the third OT as part of a format tweaked ahead of the 2021 season. Neither team converted until the eighth overtime, when Isaiah Williams ran one in to put Illinois up 18-16. Penn State’s Noah Cain kept the game alive with a 2-point run of his own. In the ninth OT, Sean Clifford’s pass to Parker Washingtonw as broken up by linebacker Khalan Tolson. Peters then found Washington near the back of the end zone for the winning completion.