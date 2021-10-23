Indiana State uses 4 4th-quarter picks in rallying to win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Peterson Kerlegrand and Anthony Thompson rushed for two touchdowns each and Indiana State used four final-quarter interceptions to overcome Youngstown State 28-17. Thompson’s 12-yard run to start the fourth quarter cut a Penguins’ lead to 20-17 and five minutes later, Kerlegrand glanced off a tackler before sprinting 53 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Kerlegrand rushed for 151 yards on 25 carries. JJ Henderson led an Indiana State defense with two of the Sycamores’ fourth-quarter interceptions. All four picks were thrown by backup quarterback Joe Craycraft. Youngstown starter Demeatric Crenshaw was injured early in the game.